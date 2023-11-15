Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

View All Sequoia Financial Group News


Sequoia Financial Group confirms growth expectations for FY24

15 Nov 2023 01:15 PM


Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ)(Sequoia) is pleased to confirm the financial guidance provided in an investor presentation lodged with the ASX today.

Sequoia has reconfirmed its FY24 EBITDA guidance for $10m. This represents growth of 117% from FY23, after adjusting for the impact of the now divested Morrison’s business.

In addition to providing reconfirmed EBITDA guidance for FY24, Sequoia has also provided revenue guidance for $130m. This implies revenue growth of 33% for FY24, this is also after adjusting for the impact of the now divested Morrison’s business.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.