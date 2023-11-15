View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group confirms growth expectations for FY24



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ)(Sequoia) is pleased to confirm the financial guidance provided in an investor presentation lodged with the ASX today.



Sequoia has reconfirmed its FY24 EBITDA guidance for $10m. This represents growth of 117% from FY23, after adjusting for the impact of the now divested Morrison’s business.



In addition to providing reconfirmed EBITDA guidance for FY24, Sequoia has also provided revenue guidance for $130m. This implies revenue growth of 33% for FY24, this is also after adjusting for the impact of the now divested Morrison’s business.



