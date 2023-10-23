Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

23 Oct 2023


NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of Sequoia Financial Group Ltd ABN 90 091 744 884 will be held on Thursday, 23 November 2023 at 10.30am (AEDT) with one-way video streaming available to Shareholders who cannot attend in person (Online Video Stream).

The Board recommends Shareholders monitor the ASX and the Company’s website for any updates in relation to the AGM that may be announced. The Board encourages all Shareholders to join the AGM in person and ask any questions you/they may have and consider and vote on each resolution detailed in this Notice.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

