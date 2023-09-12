View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Date of 2023 AGM



ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE



Tuesday 12 September 2023



DATE OF 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ)(Sequoia) advises that it will hold its next Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:30am on Thursday 23 November 2023 in accordance with ASX listing rule 3.13.1



An item on the business on the AGM agenda will be the re-election and appointment of Directors. In accordance with ASX listing rule 14.3 and clause 15.4 of the Company’s constitution, the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director is 26 September 2023. Any nominations must be received at the Company’s registered office no later than 5:00pm AEST on 26 September 2023.



Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the AGM in a separate Notice of Meeting.



