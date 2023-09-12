Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

View All Sequoia Financial Group News


Sequoia Financial Group - Date of 2023 AGM

12 Sep 2023 05:14 PM


ASX AND MEDIA RELEASE

Tuesday 12 September 2023

DATE OF 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ)(Sequoia) advises that it will hold its next Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10:30am on Thursday 23 November 2023 in accordance with ASX listing rule 3.13.1

An item on the business on the AGM agenda will be the re-election and appointment of Directors. In accordance with ASX listing rule 14.3 and clause 15.4 of the Company’s constitution, the closing date for receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a Director is 26 September 2023. Any nominations must be received at the Company’s registered office no later than 5:00pm AEST on 26 September 2023.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the AGM in a separate Notice of Meeting.

-END- 

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.