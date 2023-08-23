View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Completion of Castle Acquisition



Per ASX release dated 11 July 2023, Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ)(Sequoia) is pleased to confirm that is has completed the acquisition and have commenced merging the businesses of Castle Corporate Pty Ltd and Castle Legal Pty Ltd (Castle) with Sequoia owned legal document business Doscentre Pty Ltd as of 21 August 2023.



Clients of Castle can expect business operations to continue uninterrupted during and after the acquisition process. Sequoia is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and will work diligently to provide uninterrupted support and service to all Castle clients as we were able to do when we acquired the Panthercorp business in December 2020 and Doscentre Legal Pty Ltd (formerly Topdocs Legal Pty Ltd) in January 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



