Sequoia Financial Group - Unaudited FY23 Headline results & new senior appointments



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia or Company) wishes to confirm it will announce results for the year ended 30 June 2023, on Tuesday 29 August 2023 before market opening and hold a shareholder briefing following the release allowing investors and shareholders to participate in a webinar including Q&A session. See link below to register for the conference call.



The Company’s unaudited results are revenue of approximately $130 million and EBITDA of approximately $5.5m, with a normalized EBITDA of $9.0m. The sale of Morrison is expected to finalise at end of August 2023 therefore, all gains from the sale will be booked in the first half of FY24.



