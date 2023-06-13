View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Investment in Euree Asset Management Pty Ltd



Sequoia is pleased to confirm that it has acquired 20% of the shares in the business of Euree Asset Management AFSL (546248) for a cash consideration of $500,000 and a provision of services and goodwill for a further $500,000.



As a part of the good will contribution Mr Winston Sammut will join Euree as senior investment manager responsible for the funds dealing in domestic listed and direct property investments.



Mr Mark Phillips (Superannuation), Mr Michael Butler (Risk and Compliance) and Mr Alex Edmonds (Portfolio Management) of Sequoia will also support the Euree management team to launch a range of Multi Asset Funds to the advice market.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



