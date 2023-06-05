Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

View All Sequoia Financial Group News


Sequoia Financial Group - Update- Divestment of 80% of Morrison Securities

05 Jun 2023 10:37 AM


Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) or (Sequoia) is pleased to announce that it has received signed share purchase agreement with New Quantum Holdings Pty Ltd (New Quantum) for the sale of 80% of Morrison Securities Limited (Morrison).

As previously announced on 9 March 2023, Sequoia will receive a total cash consideration of $40.5 million for an 80% interest in Morrison, to be settled in two tranches:

  • An initial tranche of 50.1% of Morrison, for a consideration of $25.5m in cash; and
  • A further tranche of 29.9% of Morrison, for a consideration of a further $15.0m in cash, on or prior to 31 August 2023.
A binding share sale and purchase agreement, together with a shareholder’s agreement in respect of Morrison, have today been entered into by the parties. It is anticipated that financial closing of the initial tranche will be completed by Wednesday 7 June 2023.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.