Sequoia Financial Group - Share Buy Back Extension



The Directors of Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (the Company or Sequoia) are of the view that it is in the best interests of shareholders to extend the existing on-market buy-back program for a further 12 months, which expires on 24 May 2023, to a maximum of 13,505,452 fully paid ordinary shares, (the Buy Back).



The Company may vary, suspend or terminate the on-market buy-back based on its view of prevailing market conditions, Sequoia’s capital management requirements and other factors which may impact shareholder interests.



