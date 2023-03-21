View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Update - Divestment of 80% of Morrison Securities



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Company) wishes to confirm it has received cleared funds of $1.65m being the outstanding balance of the non-refundable deposit payment of $3.15m required in its bank accounts prior to 20 March 2023.



In addition, the Company confirms it has received confirmation the trust account required to hold the balance of the refundable component of the $10.5m deposit has been established with the balance of $7.35m now held. The receipt of this deposit concluded all financial due diligence requirements of the buyer.



The Key Terms of the transaction are as follows...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



