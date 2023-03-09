View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Divestment of 80% of Morrison Securities



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia) has entered into a binding agreement to divest 80% of its equity interestin Morrison Securities Pty Ltd (Morrison)to New Quantum Holdings Pty Ltd (NQ), a company that provides digital wealth management platform services.



Under the agreement, SEQ is set to receive a total cash consideration of $40.5m for the transaction, for an 80% equity interest in Morrison which on completion date will have a debt free balance sheet with net working capital of $10.5m. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including the parties executing formal share sale and shareholder agreements incorporating terms contained in the binding term sheet.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



