Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

View All Sequoia Financial Group News


Sequoia Financial Group - Divestment of 80% of Morrison Securities

09 Mar 2023 10:27 AM


Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia) has entered into a binding agreement to divest 80% of its equity interestin Morrison Securities Pty Ltd (Morrison)to New Quantum Holdings Pty Ltd (NQ), a company that provides digital wealth management platform services.

Under the agreement, SEQ is set to receive a total cash consideration of $40.5m for the transaction, for an 80% equity interest in Morrison which on completion date will have a debt free balance sheet with net working capital of $10.5m. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including the parties executing formal share sale and shareholder agreements incorporating terms contained in the binding term sheet. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.