Sequoia Financial Group - 1H23 Results Annoucement



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia or the Company) today released its first half 2023 financial results.



1H23 Financial Performance



-- Revenue $61.1m

-- Operating Profit/ EBITDA $3.2m

-- NPAT $0.6m

-- NPATA $1.3m

-- Operating net cash flow pre-tax (exclude client moneys) $2.5m

-- Interim dividend of 0.7 cents per share fully franked



Sequoia’s first half performance has been impacted by one-off expenses.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



