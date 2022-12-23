View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Change of Joint Company Secretary



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (the Company) advises that the Company has appointed Ms Sally McDow as Joint Company Secretary, effective today. As Ms Rebecca Weir has resigned from Boardroom Pty Limited (the Company’s Corporate Secretarial Services Provider), she has also resigned as Company Secretary of SEQ effective today. The Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Ms Lizzie Tan will continue to act as Joint Company Secretary.



Ms McDow has extensive experience working as a Company Secretary with ASX listed companies in the tech, financial services and biotech sectors. Ms McDow was admitted as a solicitor in QLD, holds an MBA from Simon Fraser University (Canada) and is a graduate of the Governance Institute and Australian Institute of Company Directors.



