View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Media clarification



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (the Company) notes various media reports stating that Sequoia has suffered significant losses related to crypto currencies and exchanges.



The Company which is the subject of the media reports is a US company, Sequoia Capital, which has no connection with Sequoia Financial Group Ltd.



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd confirms that it has no exposure to crypto currencies or exchanges.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document