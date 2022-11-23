View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Chairman's Address at 2022 AGM



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) provides a copy of its Chairman’s address at the Annual General Meeting to be held today, Wednesday 23 November 2022 at 10.30 am (Melbourne time).



I would like to welcome and thank my three fellow directors alongside me in Melbourne today, for their ongoing commitment and professional business acumen. I’d also like to thank our diligent and dedicated executive team led by CEO Garry Crole and CFO Lizzie Tan, for everything they’ve done over the past 12 months, and all of our staff who truly are the ‘heart beat’ of our business.



For those of you who were able to attend in person today, we all look forward to talking with you after today’s formal meeting concludes. For those shareholders who are joining us online, we also welcome you and thank you for attending the meeting ‘virtually’.



