Sequoia Financial Group - Annual General Meeting Reminder



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (Sequoia or the Company) reminds Shareholders that it’s 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 at 10.30 am (Melbourne time) as a physical meeting at Sequoia Financial Group Ltd, Level 8, 525 Flinders

Street, Melbourne.



There will also be a one-way live video stream (Online Video Stream) available for Shareholders who are unable to attend in person. To register for the Online Video Stream, please use your web browser or internet enabled device to go to the following link:



https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3SRVP1tGTZi2k7RkZ-NZ_w



For more information, download the attached PDF.



