Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

View All Sequoia Financial Group News


Sequoia Financial Group - Annual General Meeting Reminder

22 Nov 2022 10:24 AM


Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (Sequoia or the Company) reminds Shareholders that it’s 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 at 10.30 am (Melbourne time) as a physical meeting at Sequoia Financial Group Ltd, Level 8, 525 Flinders
Street, Melbourne.

There will also be a one-way live video stream (Online Video Stream) available for Shareholders who are unable to attend in person. To register for the Online Video Stream, please use your web browser or internet enabled device to go to the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3SRVP1tGTZi2k7RkZ-NZ_w 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.