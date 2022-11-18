Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group - Withdrawal of Resolution at 2022 Annual General Meeting

18 Nov 2022 09:50 AM


Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (the Company) advises that, after careful consideration and taking into account the wishes of its Shareholders, the Board has resolved to withdraw Resolution 4 from the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 10.30 am (AEDT) on Wednesday, 23 November 2022.

Resolution 4 requested the approval to increase the number of shares the Company is able to issue without shareholder approval over the 12-month period on and from the date of the Annual General Meeting under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

