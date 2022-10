View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Completion of new acquisition facility



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce it has agreed a new $15.7 million financing facility with Australian and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ). The purpose of the facility is to finance new acquisitions.



The key terms are...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document