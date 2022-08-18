Sequoia Financial Group announces FY22 results

Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

18 Aug 2022 12:16 PM


Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia or the Company) is pleased to release its 2022 full-year results.

• Total revenue of $147.3m, was an increase of $30.85m or 26.5% on FY21
• Operating net cash flow pre-tax of $14.7m was 36.2% over FY21
• Operating net cash flow pre-tax about 10% of total revenue
• Total operating expenses increased $3.2m over last year
• EBITDA of $12.4m, was an increase of 7.3%
• EBITDA margin remained at 8.4% for the year
• NPAT of $5.7m was a 3% increase over last year
• Cash conversion ratio to EBITDA of 119.4% compared to 94% in FY21
• Fully Diluted Earnings per share (EPS) of 4.23 cents
• Dividend payout ratio increased to 33% representing a 1.4 cents per share FY22 distribution and an increase of 40% on FY21
• Cash on balance sheet increased to $14.9m from $13.7m (increase 8.8%). 

