Sequoia Financial Group announces FY22 results



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia or the Company) is pleased to release its 2022 full-year results.



• Total revenue of $147.3m, was an increase of $30.85m or 26.5% on FY21

• Operating net cash flow pre-tax of $14.7m was 36.2% over FY21

• Operating net cash flow pre-tax about 10% of total revenue

• Total operating expenses increased $3.2m over last year

• EBITDA of $12.4m, was an increase of 7.3%

• EBITDA margin remained at 8.4% for the year

• NPAT of $5.7m was a 3% increase over last year

• Cash conversion ratio to EBITDA of 119.4% compared to 94% in FY21

• Fully Diluted Earnings per share (EPS) of 4.23 cents

• Dividend payout ratio increased to 33% representing a 1.4 cents per share FY22 distribution and an increase of 40% on FY21

• Cash on balance sheet increased to $14.9m from $13.7m (increase 8.8%).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document