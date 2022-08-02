View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Full Year 2022 Results Webcast



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) advises that it will be releasing its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2022 on Thursday, 18 August 2022.



Following the release, investors and shareholders are invited to participate in a conference call briefing on Sequoia’s full year results, hosted by Sequoia’s Managing Director, Garry Crole, and Chief Financial Officer, Lizzie Tan, on Thursday, 18 August 2022 at 2.00 pm (AEST).



