Sequoia Financial Group - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Garry Crole



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (the Company) attaches an Appendix 3Y “Change of Director’s Interest Notice” for Mr Garry Crole.



In relation to the late lodgement of the attached Appendix 3Y, the Company advises as follows:



1. The Appendix 3Y was lodged late due to an administrative oversight following the lapsing of unexercised Options on 1 July 2022. As soon as practicable after the oversight was identified the Appendix 3Y was lodged with ASX.



2. The Company and the Directors are aware of their obligations under the ASX Listing Rules 3.19A and 3.19B to provide the necessary information to the Company Secretary to meet its disclosure requirements. The Company has a Share Trading Policy which sets out requirements to notify the Company of changes in interests. This is also addressed at each Board meeting.



3. The Company considers the late lodgement as an isolated breach, and the Company believes that its current practices are adequate to ensure compliance with the ASX Listing Rules.



