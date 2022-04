View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Appointment of Joint Company Secretary



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (the Company) announces the appointment of Ms Lizzie Tan (the Company’s Chief Financial Officer) as Joint Company Secretary effective Thursday, 28 April 2022.



The Company continues to engage Boardroom Pty Limited for the provision of company secretarial services and Ms Rebecca Weir will continue to act as Joint Company Secretary.



