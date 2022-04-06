View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Completion of Strategic Acquisition



On 29 March 2022 Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (the Company) (ASX: SEQ) announced the proposal to acquire three inter-related businesses, Informed Investor Pty Ltd, Sharecafe Pty Ltd and Corporate Connect Research Pty Ltd.



The Company is pleased to announce that the acquisition will be completed today.



Escrow Arrangements



The consideration of the share-based component will be made in 2 tranches, the second tranche subject to performance hurdles.



2,720,723 shares will be issued under the first tranche of which 2,409,442 of them will be subject to a voluntary escrow period of 12 months from the date of issue of tranche one shares.



