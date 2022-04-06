Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

View All Sequoia Financial Group News


Sequoia Financial Group - Completion of Strategic Acquisition

06 Apr 2022 09:45 AM


On 29 March 2022 Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (the Company) (ASX: SEQ) announced the proposal to acquire three inter-related businesses, Informed Investor Pty Ltd, Sharecafe Pty Ltd and Corporate Connect Research Pty Ltd.

The Company is pleased to announce that the acquisition will be completed today.

Escrow Arrangements

The consideration of the share-based component will be made in 2 tranches, the second tranche subject to performance hurdles.

2,720,723 shares will be issued under the first tranche of which 2,409,442 of them will be subject to a voluntary escrow period of 12 months from the date of issue of tranche one shares.  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.