Sequoia Financial Group - Strategic Acquisition with Expansion Of Direct Division



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of three inter-related businesses, Informed Investor Pty Ltd, Sharecafe Pty Ltd and Corporate Connect Research Pty Ltd. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the close of business on 1 April 2022.



This acquisition increases the scale of our Direct Division and specifically enhances aspects of our media, research, adviser support and technology platforms, through an increased delivery of premium information and finance news content to the expanding B2C and B2B Sequoia client base.



Apart from providing significant support to the existing Sequoia network of advisers, it also assists us in developing a digital and educational content platform for all fund managers, ASX listed companies and the broader financial services industry comprising circa 2,000 AFSL holders and 17,000 authorized representatives.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



