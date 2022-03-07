Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group - Confirmation of DRP Issue Price for 2022 Interim Dividend

07 Mar 2022 12:09 PM


Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) (Company or Sequoia) advises that the issue price of shares to be issued to shareholders who have elected to participate in Sequoia’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2022 interim dividend has been calculated as $0.68 per share.

In accordance with the DRP Rules and the Company’s announcement dated 17 February 2022, the DRP issue price for the 2022 interim dividend has been calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of Sequoia’s shares over the period of five trading days between Monday, 28 February 2022 and Friday, 5 March 2022. A 2.5% discount is then applied.   

