Investor Conference Call for HY22 Results

10 Feb 2022 10:04 AM


Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ or Sequoia) advises that it will be releasing its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (Appendix 4D) on Thursday, 17 February 2022.

Following the release, investors and shareholders are invited to participate in a conference call briefing on Sequoia’s 1H22 results, hosted by Sequoia’s Managing Director, Garry Crole, and Chief Financial Officer, Lizzie Tan, on Thursday, 17 February 2022 at 12.30 pm (AEDT).  

