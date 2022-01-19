Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group - Correction to completion of share buy back announcement

19 Jan 2022


On Monday, 17 January 2022, Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) released an announcement in relation to the completion of a minimum holding share buy back (Buy-Back). The figures provided within that announcement were incorrect, and the amended figures are set out below.

SEQ has bought back and cancelled 28,879 Shares from 119 Eligible Shareholders.

The Buy-Back has had the following impact on SEQ's Shares and shareholders...

