Sequoia Financial Group - Completion of Minimum Holding Share Buy Back



On Friday, 26 November 2021, Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) announced that it was proposing to undertake an off-market share buy-back of all of the ordinary shares in SEQ (Shares) held by shareholders who hold "Unmarketable Parcels" of Shares (Eligible Shareholders) (Buy-Back). An Unmarketable Parcel was a parcel of Shares worth less than $500 as at as at 7:00pm on Thursday, 25 November 2021 (Record Date).



Under the Buy-Back, Eligible Shareholders were required to sell their Shares back to SEQ at $0.68 per Share (Buy-Back Price) unless they opted-out of the Buy-Back or increased their shareholding to a marketable parcel by 5:00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 11 January 2022.



SEQ is pleased to announce that it has now completed the Buy-Back, under which it has bought back and cancelled 30,248 Shares from 121 Eligible Shareholders.



