Sequoia Financial Group announces legal practice acquisition



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ or the Company) is pleased to announce it has acquired the incorporated legal practice previously known as Topdocs Legal Pty Ltd (TDL) now renamed Docscentre Legal Pty Ltd (DCL).



TDL has been a national provider of specialised legal services, focusing on advice solutions for SMSFs, business structuring and succession for more than 10 years.



Clients of TDL have traditionally been accounting, financial planning and other legal practices, as well as SMEs and HNW clients who are seeking a high-quality legal service. Enhancing the breadth of services to the advice community is consistent with SEQ’s mission of providing multiple services to advice intermediaries and related professionals parties to assist in bringing down the cost of advice provision.



DCL will retain all existing TDL staff and will relocate the business to the SEQ Melbourne offices. All current work in progress will be completed under the DCL branding.



