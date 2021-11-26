View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Minimum Holding Share Buy Back



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) is pleased to announce that it is proposing to undertake an offmarket share buy-back of all of the ordinary shares in SEQ (Shares) held by shareholders who hold "Unmarketable Parcels" of Shares (Eligible Shareholders) (Buy Back). An Unmarketable Parcel is a parcel of Shares worth less than $500 as at as at 7:00pm on Thursday, 25 November 2021 (Record Date).



Under the Buy-Back, Eligible Shareholders may sell their Shares back to SEQ at $0.68 per Share (Buy-Back Price), which is based on a 5-day volume weighted average price up to and including Thursday, 25 November 2021. No brokerage or handling costs will be payable by Eligible Shareholders on the sale of their Shares under the Buy-Back. All Shares sold to SEQ under the Buy-Back will be cancelled.



Based on SEQ's share register and the closing market price of Shares of $0.670 as at 7:00pm on the Record Date...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



