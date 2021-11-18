View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Chairman's Address at 2021 AGM



At last year’s online AGM, I expressed a hope we would be able to share a coffee and snack with our shareholders in the 2021 annual general meeting however the COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to adapt to new ways of doing things and COVID-19 restriction across Australia have been continued to impact business in Australia far longer than any of us had initially envisaged.



We have taken steps to ensure we have a hosting platform that is secure and there are no issues regarding your reception and ability to ask questions and engage with your Board albeit virtually.



In a moment I will pass over to our CEO Garry Crole to provide a short overview of the 2021 financial year along with an operational update of our progress over the first few months of the current financial year.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



