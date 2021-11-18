Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

View All Sequoia Financial Group News


Sequoia Financial Group - Chairman's Address at 2021 AGM

18 Nov 2021 10:18 AM


At last year’s online AGM, I expressed a hope we would be able to share a coffee and snack with our shareholders in the 2021 annual general meeting however the COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to adapt to new ways of doing things and COVID-19 restriction across Australia have been continued to impact business in Australia far longer than any of us had initially envisaged.

We have taken steps to ensure we have a hosting platform that is secure and there are no issues regarding your reception and ability to ask questions and engage with your Board albeit virtually.

In a moment I will pass over to our CEO Garry Crole to provide a short overview of the 2021 financial year along with an operational update of our progress over the first few months of the current financial year. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.