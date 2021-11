View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - JobKeeper Payments Notification



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) provides the attached notification in relation to JobKeeper payments received for the financial years ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2021, in accordance with the requirements of subsection 323DB(1) of the Corporations Act 2001.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document