Sequoia Financial Group - Correction to Proxy Form



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) advises that there was a typographical error in the Proxy Form lodged with the ASX on 20 October 2021.



The Proxy Form incorrectly stated the Board recommended a ‘FOR’ vote in relation to Resolution 1, however the recommendation is as per the Notice of Meeting: “as the resolution relations to matters including the remuneration of Directors, the Board, as a matter of corporate governance and in accordance with the spirit of section 250R(4) Corporations Act, makes no recommendation regarding this resolution”. The Proxy Form has also been updated to state that Resolution 1 is an “Advisory” Resolution rather than “Ordinary”.



