Sequoia Financial Group - Confirmation of DRP Issue Price for 2021 Final Dividend



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) (Company or Sequoia) advises that the issue price of shares to be issued to shareholders who have elected to participate in Sequoia’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2021 final dividend has been calculated as $0.638 per share.



In accordance with the DRP Rules and the Company’s announcement dated 19 August 2021, the DRP issue price for the 2021 final dividend has been calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of Sequoia’s shares over the period of five trading days between Monday, 27 September 2021 and Friday, 1 October 2021. A 2.5% discount is then applied.



