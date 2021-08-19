View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group announces FY21 Results



FY2021 Highlights

• Significantly improved EBITDA of $11.5M, up 139% vs. pcp of $4.8M

• Accelerating 2H21 momentum, with EBITDA of $7.5M

• Strong NPAT $5.5M, up 187%

• Increasing operating profit margin of 9.9%, vs. pcp of 5.71%

• Final dividend declared (0.6 cents per share)

• Strengthened balance sheet, with net operating cash greater than $15M

• Australia’s fourth largest nonaligned advisory platform, with >400 financial advisers

• Successful completed the advisory integration of: Libertas, Yellow Brick Road, Philip Capital advisers, Total Cover Australia

• Morrison Securities monthly value of trading transactions increased by 300%



Overview



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia or the Company) is pleased to release its FY21 full-year results. In FY21, the four Operating Divisions financial performance surpassed their forecasts and internal target return on equity of 15%.



The Group’s revenue increased by 37% from FY20 and ahead of Budget. Operating Profit/ EBITDA of $11.5M was well above the $9M from our last profit guidance. From a consolidated viewpoint this resulted in a 28% operating return on Shareholder Equity, giving us the confidence that our diversified services offering is both profitable and in growing demand.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



