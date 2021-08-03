Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group - Cleansing Notice

03 Aug 2021 04:09 PM


Notice Pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (the Company) gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as follows:

(a) On 3 August 2021, the Company issued 300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (the Shares).
(b) The Shares were issued to the recipients without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
(c) As at the date of this notice the Company has complied with:

-- the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
-- Section 674 of the Corporations Act.

(d) As at the date of this notice there is no excluded information required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

