Sequoia Financial Group launches Sequoia Family Office



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ or the Company) is pleased to announce the launch of Sequoia Family Office.



Continuing the successful expansion of our Wealth Management business, we are creating a new business that will target local and migrant ultra HNW and HNW investors with investable funds of $5M to $100M who are looking for specialist services in managing their financial affairs. This will include corporate advisory and compliance, business planning and bespoke project management.



