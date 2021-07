View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Final Share Buy Back Notice



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (Sequoia or the Company) refers to the on-market buy back announced to the ASX on 15 June 2020 (the Buy Back). The Buy Back ended on 30 June 2021 and the Company did not purchase any shares during this time.



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, attached is an Appendix 3F (Final Share Buy-Back Notice).



