Sequoia Financial Group - Continued Growth in Interprac Securities



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it is acquiring additional customer books via the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Interprac Securities Pty Ltd (Interprac Securities).



The acquisition of assets from FF Planning Solutions Pty Ltd in Hobart and SFG Financial Services Pty Ltd in Melbourne is expected to add more than $500,000 of annual recurring fee for service income with a mix of client demographics.



