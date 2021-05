View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Cleansing Notice



Notice Pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (the Company) gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as follows:



(a) On 21 May 2021, the Company issued 20,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares (the Shares).



