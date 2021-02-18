Sequoia Financial Group - Financial Results for half year ending 31 December 2020

1H21 Highlights
• Consolidated Revenue rose by 28% to $52.4m
• Revenue growth in the core business units of Wealth and Equity markets was more than 40% with softer performances in our Professional Services and Direct Investment business units growth rates
• Operating Profit (EBITDA) rose by 176% to $4m
• NPAT increased to $1.7M (up 548% from 1H20)
• Operating Cash Flow (excluding client funds) improved 142% to $3.4m
• Number of advisers operating under a Sequoia owned AFSL grew by 33% to 405
• Morrison Securities monthly contract note turnover increased by 300%
• Morrison funds on chess sponsored holdings increased from below $0.4 billion to $2.9 billion in the last 12 months
• Morrison revenue doubled to $11.1m
• InterPrac Financial Planning saw a revenue increase of 39% to $20.6m
• Sequoia Wealth Management saw revenue increase of 231% to $4.1m
• Cash at Bank (excluding client funds) remained steady at $13m
For more information, download the attached PDF.
