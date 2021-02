View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Acquisitions Update

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of Panthercorp CST Pty Ltd (Panthercorp) from Easton Investments Limited (Easton) (ASX: EAS) and the completion of the purchase of assets from First Option Financial Management Pty Ltd (First Option).



