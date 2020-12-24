View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group acquires additional customer books



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it is acquiring an additional three customer books via the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Interprac Securities Pty Ltd (Interprac Securities).



The acquisition of First Option Financial Management Pty Ltd (First Option), Marshall & Company Pty Ltd (Marshall), and Barry Moser (Nominees) Pty Ltd (Moser) is expected to add approximately $450,000 of annual recurring fee for service income (and $300,000 per annum of EBITDA), with a mix of client demographics.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



