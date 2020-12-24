View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Acquisition of Panthercorp CST Pty Ltd Update



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the due diligence where the Company wishes to acquire 100% of the shares in Panthercorp CST Pty Ltd (Panthercorp) from Easton Investments Limited (Easton) (ASX: EAS). Both parties have now executed a Share Purchase Agreement in line with the terms announced to the market on 20 November 2020.



The transaction has a commencement date of 1 January 2021 with cash and shares payable in February 2021 once the half year end accounts have been completed by Easton.



