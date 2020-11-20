View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Acquisition of Panthercorp CST Pty Ltd



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) is pleased to announce that DocsCentre Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEQ, has today signed a conditional Terms Sheet to acquire 100% of the shares in Panthercorp CST Pty Ltd (Panthercorp) from Easton Investments Limited (ASX: EAS).



This transaction will not only provide SEQ with additional scale in our corporate and legal document business, but it will allow us to offer other existing services within our broader Group services suite to another 750 accountants, predominantly based in WA.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document