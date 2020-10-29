View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Annual General Meeting Update



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (Sequoia or the Company) would like to draw its Shareholders’ attention to the below items in relation to the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 19 November 2020 at 10.30 am (Melbourne time) as a virtual (online) meeting. Dial-in details can be found within the Notice of Meeting.



1. Voting during the Meeting



If you wish to vote during the AGM, you will need to log in to your Shareholder account at https://www.registrydirect.com.au/login/. An instruction sheet for voting online is annexed to the Notice of Meeting which was lodged by the Company on 21 October 2020. It is strongly recommended that you check you have access to your Shareholder account prior to the AGM. For Shareholders who do not yet have an account with our Share Registry, Registry Direct Limited, please contact them on 1300 55 66 35 for further information.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document