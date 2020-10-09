View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Change of Company Secretary



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (Sequoia or the Company) advises that the Company has appointed Ms Rebecca Weir as Company Secretary, effective today.



Rebecca is an employee of Boardroom Pty Limited (the Company’s Corporate Secretarial provider) and is the appointed Company Secretary for a number of Companies, including ASX listed, private unlisted and smaller private start-up companies. Rebecca has a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Keele University (UK) and a detailed knowledge of regulatory requirements, including ASIC and the ASX, as well as best practices in Corporate Governance.



