Sequoia Financial Group - Confirmation of DRP Issue Price for 2020 Final Dividend



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Company or Sequoia) advises that the issue price of shares to be issued to shareholders who have elected to participate in Sequoia’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2020 final dividend has been calculated as $0.3396 per share.



In accordance with the DRP Rules and the Company’s announcement dated 20 August 2020, the DRP issue price for the 2020 final dividend has been calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily VWAP of Sequoia’s shares over the period of five trading days between Monday, 28 September 2020 and Friday, 2 October 2020.



