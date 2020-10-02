View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - YieldReport enhancing Advisor Education and Training



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Company or Sequoia) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Sale Agreement to purchase the assets of YieldReport Pty Ltd (YieldReport) for a consideration of 100,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in the Company at an deemed price of 30 cents per share.



YieldReport will expand the Finance News Network business coverage into a new asset class and will further enhance the education and training medium the group offers to Financial Advisers and the broader community in this important area of the financial marketplace.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



