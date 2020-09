View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Details of Share Registry address



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (Sequoia or the Company) notifies, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.15.1, that the address of its share registry, Registry Direct Limited, has changed to the following address:



10 Exon Street

Brighton, VIC 3186



The postal address is unchanged as follows:



PO Box 18366

Collins Street

East Melbourne VIC 8003



