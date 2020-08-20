View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group announces FY20 Results



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia or the Company) is pleased to release its FY20 full-year results. The Company is delighted to report that the 18-month business improvement process has resulted in much improved FY20 financial performance, despite what has been a very challenging operating environment.



The highlight was during FY20; the Group successfully integrated an additional four advisory businesses into Sequoia Wealth Group, making us the fourth largest non-aligned advisory business in Australia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



